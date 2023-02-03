Backstage News on Why the WWE Royal Rumble Hell in a Cell Match Did Not Take Place

WWE made a few changes to the original Royal Rumble card, including a previously reported Finn Balor vs. Edge match inside the Hell in a Cell match.

The scheduled Ronda Rousey vs. Raquel Rodriguez SmackDown Women’s Title match was pulled from the show and moved to SmackDown a few weeks early, where Rousey retained the title only to lose it minutes later to a returning Charlotte Flair.

Edge and Beth Phoenix returned from their hiatus at the Royal Rumble to continue their feud with The Judgment Day. Click here for more details on WWE’s plans.

In the most recent issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that WWE had to pull the Hell in a Cell match because Edge was unable to appear on TV to promote the match because he was filming “Percy Jackson and The Olympian” for Disney+.

Meltzer wrote, “The reason the at one time talked about Brood Edge vs. Demon Balor Hell in a Cell match at the Rumble didn’t happen is because Edge was filming a television show until this past week and thus couldn’t do the WWE television to build up the match. He was filming “Percy Jackson and The Olympian,” a Disney + series where he will play Ares, the Greek God of War.”