Backstage News On Will Ospreay Taking Time Off

Following the AEW All In: Texas pay-per-view, new details have emerged regarding Will Ospreay’s health status, confirming that the international star is set to miss time due to worsening injuries.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reports that Ospreay—who was written off television with a stretcher angle after the tag team match at All In—has been “hurting for a while,” and that his condition has now deteriorated more than originally anticipated.

Meltzer noted that the injuries are worse than Ospreay thought, and that the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion is scheduled to be fully evaluated by a doctor in the U.S. next week. At this time, there is no confirmed timetable for his return to AEW programming.

Ospreay was expected to play a central role at the upcoming AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view on August 24, but his participation is now uncertain due to the injury status. The event was poised to showcase Ospreay in a marquee position, potentially continuing his momentum after a huge tag team win at All In.

At AEW All In, Ospreay and Swerve Strickland defeated The Young Bucks, effectively ending the Bucks’ run as on-screen Executive Vice Presidents. While Ospreay will now be sidelined, Strickland’s victory positions him for a solo AEW World Championship run, with the title shot available at any time.

PWMania.com joins the wrestling world in wishing Will Ospreay a full and speedy recovery. Stay tuned for further updates on his condition and return status.