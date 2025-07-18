Kenny Omega Expected to Take Time Off Following AEW All In Loss

Following a high-profile loss at AEW All In: Texas, former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega is reportedly expected to take a hiatus from AEW, according to new backstage reports.

According to Fightful Select, sources within AEW have confirmed that Omega is set to take some time off, though the nature and length of his hiatus remain unclear. It has not been specified whether his time away will be part of a consecutive break or more of a sporadic absence from television and live events.

Omega did not appear on this week’s AEW Dynamite, further fueling speculation after his loss to Kazuchika Okada in a hard-fought “Winner Takes All” match at All In.

On the post-All In episode of Dynamite, Omega’s former manager Don Callis took to the microphone to rub salt in the wounds, repeatedly referring to Omega as “dead” in a scathing promo—offering a kayfabe explanation for his absence and leaving fans wondering about Omega’s next move.

This was Omega’s tenth match since returning to action following a career-threatening battle with diverticulitis earlier this year. His comeback was seen as one of AEW’s most inspiring returns in 2025, making this sudden break all the more notable.

Omega’s hiatus comes at a time of major reshuffling within the AEW main event scene. As previously reported, Will Ospreay is also out of action due to injury following an angle at All In, and Samoa Joe has temporarily stepped away to handle promotional duties for his Peacock series Twisted Metal.

With multiple top stars sidelined, the door is wide open for new contenders to rise—and for potential storyline shifts in the coming weeks.

