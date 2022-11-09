Backstage News on WWE Planning “Craziness” for WarGames at Survivor Series

Fans can expect some “craziness” at Survivor Series during the WarGames matches, according to Bryan Alvarez’s Twitter Super Followers feed.

The reason for this is that WWE requires footage for future video packages, and the only footage they currently have is from NXT. The majority of the footage they have is of NXT talent who is no longer with the company.

The first WarGames match in NXT took place in 2017, and every wrestler involved is no longer with WWE. The match pitted The Undisputed Era vs. The Authors of Pain vs. SAnitY. The Undisputed Era faced Pete Dunne, Ricochet, and The War Raiders in 2018.

The Undisputed Era was featured again in the 2019 WarGames. They faced Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee, Dominik Dijakovic, and Kevin Owens.

The Undisputed Era faced Pac McAfee, Pete Dunne, Danny Burch, and Oney Lorcan in 2020. The only footage with all current talent is from last year’s WarGames, which pitted Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, and LA Knight against Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Gray Waller, and Tony D’Angelo.

The WWE Survivor Series Premium Live Event is set to take place on Saturday, November 26 from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

The new Survivor Series commercial, featuring The Bloodline, The Judgment Day, Damage CTRL, and others, is embedded below. Click here to view the new Survivor Series poster featuring The Bloodline.