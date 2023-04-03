Backstage News On WWE Reforming The Latino World Order For Rey Mysterio

Internally, Legado del Fantasma is now officially known as the lWo (Latino World Order), and they will be working with 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio going forward.

Mysterio officially re-formed the lWo backstage on Friday’s WrestleMania 39 go-home edition of SmackDown with Santos Escobar, Zelina Vega, Cruz Del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde, promising to have his back at WrestleMania if The Judgment Day interfered in the match with Dominik Mysterio, and that’s exactly what happened. Following the match, Rey celebrated his victory with Escobar, Del Toro, and Wilde, all of whom were dressed in lWo t-shirts.

It’s no secret that Mysterio vs. Mysterio has been planned for WrestleMania since early in the Dominik storyline. Fightful Select has now added that Legado del Fantasma’s participation at WrestleMania was also decided on months ago. Escobar first paid homage to the Latino World Order by introducing Legado del Fantasma in 2021, which was inspired by the lWo logo.

Vega was not present for the post-match celebration on Night 1 of WrestleMania. According to PWInsider, Vega was not sent out with the rest of her faction because The Judgement Day did not have new SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley with them. Because Ripley was preparing for her match with Charlotte Flair, Finn Balor and Damian Priest went out alone to assist Dominik, and Vega was kept backstage.

For those who missed it, here’s a post-match interview with Cathy Kelley with Rey and his new crew. He discusses how, despite his victory over his son, the mission is not complete. When Cathy asked what was next for the lWo, Rey pointed out that Dominik was always accompanied by his goons. Escobar declared the “lWo 4 Life” and stated that, just like on SmackDown, they have Rey’s back. That’s exactly what they did at WrestleMania, according to Rey.