Backstage Reaction To AEW Original Leaving The Company

When Tony Khan launched AEW in 2019, several wrestlers, including Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Cody Rhodes, Hangman Page, Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, and others, gambled on the promotion that didn’t even have a guaranteed television deal.

Since then, the promotion has grown at a rapid pace. AEW has brought in a lot of talent over the years, and as a result, not everyone can stay in the promotion as there is a budget in place.

Leva Bates was one of the stars who joined the promotion in its first year, wrestling before taking on administrative duties. She worked in the office, assisted with public relations, oversaw the makeup and wardrobe departments, and co-managed the interactive ‘Heels’ club.

Bates confirmed her departure from the promotion this week, as PWMania.com previously reported.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, “there were a number of people sad with this news as she was very well-liked.”

While it is unknown what Bates will do next in the wrestling industry, she is clearly talented and skilled enough for any promotion that signs her.