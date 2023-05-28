Backstage Reaction To WWE Night Of Champions Women’s Matches, Trish Stratus Set For RAW

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus defeated Becky Lynch with the help of Zoey Stark on Saturday’s WWE Night of Champions event in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Asuka reclaimed the RAW Women’s Title from Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley defeated Natalya on her 41st birthday.

According to a new report from PWInsider, several people in WWE were pleased with how the company presented three women’s matches at Night of Champions. This appears to be a sign of how far things have progressed since WWE’s 10-year contract with the Kingdom began.

Natalya defeated Lacey Evans in the Kingdom’s first-ever WWE women’s match at Crown Jewel 2019. Since then, 11 more women’s division matches have been held at WWE events across the country.

Speaking of Stratus, she is scheduled to appear on Monday’s RAW from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York. For those who missed it, post-show comments from Lynch, Stratus, and Stark can be found by clicking here.