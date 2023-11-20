Backstage Update On AEW’s Future Plans For The Young Bucks

The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) faced The Golden Jets (“The Ocho” Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega) this past Saturday night at Full Gear in a tag team match, but came up short and per the stipulations, Jericho and Omega have now earned a future shot at the AEW World Tag Team Titles, currently held by “Absolute” Ricky Starks and Big Bill.

AEW star Brandon Cutler took to his official Twitter (X) account shortly after the show and revealed that Matt and Nick Jackson will be taking time off of television and that the brothers are asking for privacy during this time.

According to Fightful Select, AEW’s plans are for The Young Bucks to eventually turn heel, with Cutler speaking on their behalf on television and social media until further notice and for one other person to eventually join the group as well.

The report also states that the changes in format to the Being The Elite YouTube digital series are also a part of this and despite previous rumors, things are fine between AEW and the Young Bucks after the two were mistakenly removed as EVPs from the company’s roster page in recent weeks as that error has since been fixed.