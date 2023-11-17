Backstage Update On AEW’s Long-Term Plan For All In

It has been a few months since AEW’s largest-ever event, the All In pay-per-view event, which took place in August at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

Over 70,000 people attended the show, which featured MJF retaining the World Heavyweight Title over Adam Cole. It was also the final match of CM Punk’s career, as he defeated Samoa Joe in the opening match, just minutes after being involved in a backstage brawl with Jack Perry, which resulted in his release.

The promotion will return next year on August 25 with All In 2. The general public will be able to purchase tickets on Friday, December 1, at 9 a.m. BST through Ticketmaster.co.uk, while pre-registered access and priority presales will begin on Monday, November 27, prior to the general on sale. Only registered fans will receive ticket information via email.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, “The idea long-term is to do All In at Wembley every year in late August on a Sunday of the holiday weekend.”

Demand for the show must remain high in order for it to succeed as their version of WWE WrestleMania.