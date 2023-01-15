Backstage Update on Austin Theory Possibly Having a Match Against John Cena

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE United States champion Austin Theory did not appear as scheduled at the December 30th, 2022 WWE live event in Toronto. There was no explanation given for Theory’s absence until now. He did return to RAW the following Monday.

Theory was pulled from that show to travel to Tampa to film a segment with John Cena, according to Fightful Select. It is uncertain if it was for digital, future use, or 2K, but the segment was shot.

While there were “loose plans” internally for Cena vs. Logan Paul to take place at WrestleMania 39, Fightful reports it’s unclear where things stand for that match.

Theory has continued to tease a match against Cena, and on January 9th, 2023, he used Cena’s “the champ is here” line.