Backstage Update On Bill Goldberg’s WWE Status

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg is a free agent.

Goldberg’s WWE contract expired at the end of 2022, and no agreement to renew or extend the contract was reached, according to a new report from Fightful Select.

Since then, Goldberg has been a free agent.

The 56-year-old Goldberg wrestled only once last year, losing to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber in February 2022. There were still 10 months left on the contract, but Goldberg was out of contracted matches at the time.

As PWMania.com previously reported at this link, Goldberg believes WWE owes him a retirement match. He also hinted at a solo match in Israel.

There’s no word on what Goldberg has planned for his future or whether WWE is willing to use him again.

