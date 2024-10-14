Backstage Update On Bobby Lashley’s Upcoming Debut With AEW

As PWMania.com previously reported, former WWE star Bobby Lashley has signed with AEW, and it’s just a matter of time before he makes his debut with the company.

According to Fightful Select, Lashley was not backstage at Saturday night’s WrestleDream PPV despite several fans expecting him to make his debut then. It was also mentioned on the report that Lashley having his debut on the show and attacking Swerve Strickland would not have gone over well with the fans in attendance and would have taken away from Bryan Danielson losing to Jon Moxley.

Lashley’s AEW debut is reportedly just a matter of weeks away and he will be aligned with MVP and Shelton Benjamin when he shows up.