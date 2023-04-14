Backstage Update On CM Punk’s Issues Within AEW

AEW talent will have a mixed reaction to CM Punk’s return to the company; some wrestlers don’t want him back, while others have supported him and publicly praised him as a friend.

Punk, who suffered a torn triceps during the All Out main event and required surgery, is expected to be medically okay soon, if not already.

Punk has reported issues not just with The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks), but also with Colt Cabana, Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, and Hangman Page. According to recent reports, Punk is open to working with The Elite and Jericho to find solutions.

According to earlier reports, Punk wants to return, and as of right now, there are a few loose plans in place for it to happen this summer. Click here for more information regarding his expected return.

The problems between Punk and the talent haven’t been resolved before his return, according to Dave Meltzer’s report in the most recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Meltzer wrote, “A Punk return is largely expected. It’s a tenuous situation because the dressing room issues involving him have not been settled at all at press time.”