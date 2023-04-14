Big Possible Spoiler On CM Punk’s AEW Return, Punk – Chris Jericho Update, More

CM Punk is expected to return to AEW this summer.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Punk had expressed a willingness to return to AEW and that he hoped to do so soon as he had pitched numerous scenarios that could bring him back into the mix. The previous report can be found by clicking here.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that the working plan is for Punk to return from his hometown of Chicago, IL, on the June 21 edition of AEW Dynamite at the Wintrust Arena, or around that time.

The June 21 Dynamite is the final episode before AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II, which takes place that Sunday from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Due to a foot injury, Punk missed Forbidden Door I in 2022, but there is no word on whether he will wrestle at Forbidden Door II.

It was noted that nothing is set in stone and that things can change due to how this is an often tumultuous situation, but there were internal rumblings on Punk’s summer return before Wednesday’s aforementioned report and talk of the June 21 Dynamite being special shortly before today’s announcement on the venue and tickets. As of now, the working plan is for Punk to return during that show, or around it.

AEW World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood has also been pushing the idea of Punk and FTR vs. The Elite for All In at Wembley, but there has been no word on whether or not that idea has progressed.

AEW has even discussed possibly announcing Punk’s return ahead of time, possibly at the Warner Bros. Discovery Upfronts on Wednesday, May 17 from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The report on Punk’s willingness to return to AEW on Wednesday included a mention of Punk possibly working with AEW Executive Vice Presidents The Elite. While no contact has been made between the two parties, Punk is open to working with The Young Bucks and IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega. However, The Elite were said to be less interested in possibly working with Punk at the time. According to AEW sources, Punk had been trying to arrange a meeting between everyone for quite some time, but no word on whether or not progress was made.

It’s no secret that Punk and Chris Jericho had a history of feuding. Following the 2022 All Out incident, Jericho allegedly told the AEW locker room that Punk would not be welcomed back and that he did not want to work with Punk. According to reports, a meeting between Punk and Jericho was planned to see if the two could work together.

It was also mentioned that there has been a lot more buzz within WBD about an impending announcement of an AEW prime time Saturday show, which could be designed to accommodate the preferences of talent who wanted to stay separate from the various internal situations. Talents have heard talk of a new show, but haven’t heard anything about Punk’s possible return.

It was emphasized that plans can and do change, as they do in everything, but especially in this situation that has been brewing for the better part of the year. Nothing appears to be set in stone as of yet, but the aforementioned plans are tentative.

