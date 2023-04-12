CM Punk Reportedly Hoping For AEW Return, Backstage Update On Punk And The Elite

According to reports, CM Punk is hoping to return to AEW soon.

While on hiatus from AEW, Punk has been noted to still have “the wrestling bug,” but word now is that he has repeatedly communicated to AEW officials that he wants to return.

According to Fightful Select, Punk has reportedly pitched numerous scenarios that could bring him back into the mix. These include a willingness to collaborate with the AEW Executive Vice Presidents involved in the September All Out incident, The Young Bucks and IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega.

However, Omega and The Bucks, at least as of a few months ago, did not appear to be interested in doing the same, for obvious reasons. It remains to be seen whether this has changed as AEW has moved forward with new contracts with them.

Punk has also expressed his willingness to return to AEW and remain completely separate from The Elite. Some talent believed that the rumored upcoming Saturday AEW show could be used to help facilitate that with some separation from the AEW roster, but AEW higher-ups have not confirmed that.

Punk is also said to be open to working elsewhere, but it’s unclear whether this includes ROH, WWE, or NJPW.

AEW World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood has been pushing the idea of Punk and FTR vs. The Elite for All In at Wembley, but there has been no word on whether or not that idea has progressed.

