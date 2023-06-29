Backstage Update On Harley Cameron’s AEW Status

Harley Cameron of QTV is currently under contract with AEW on a full-time basis.

Cameron hasn’t wrestled since Mafiosa at the AEW Dark tapings on March 24, but according to a recent report from Fightful Select, she was signed to a full-time deal around that time.

Cameron appeared on AEW Rampage last week with two masked men after The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn battled three enhancement talents. Cameron, who is a singer, pitched her seat in The Acclaimed, talking about her abilities as a journalist and a singer. She began to sing, however, and they were uninterested. Cameron also tried rapping, but they were still uninterested in working with her. QT Marshall and Aaron Solo then appeared to support Cameron, prompting Johnny TV (John Hennigan) to make his AEW return as one of the masked men with Cameron. While Cameron gazed on, Johnny, Marshall, and Solo took out Gunn and The Acclaimed.

Cameron, who is married to WWE’s Xyon Quinn, released music projects in 2021 and 2022 with Shotzi and Scarlett. The “Indestructible” trio apparently didn’t last long, but Cameron has since produced various music projects and gave a concert during AEW Double Or Nothing Weekend, which gathered a large number of fans and wrestlers.

Cameron has only wrestled in a few matches since making her WrestlePro debut in February 2022, where she lost against Scarlett. She then made her AEW debut, losing to reigning NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Willow Nightingale at the AEW Dark tapings on July 16, 2022. Her second AEW match was a victory over Brittany J during the December 17, 2022 Dark tapings, followed by the victory over Mafiosa. Cameron also worked one SHINE match in 2022, a win over Valentina Rossi, and two WrestlePro matches in 2022, a loss to Brandi Lauren and a Fatal 4 Way defeat to WrestlePro Women’s Champion Lady Frost.