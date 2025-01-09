Backstage Update On JoJo Offerman Working With AEW

Former WWE star JoJo Offerman made a surprise appearance on this past Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision when she served as the ring announcer for a non-televised dark match.

According to Fightful Select, Offerman is expected to continue working with AEW and take on more responsibilities with the company. There’s no word yet on when she will continue or her specific role within the company, but updates will be provided once they become available.

Offerman, who left WWE in 2021, previously worked as a ring announcer, backstage interviewer, and in-ring performer.