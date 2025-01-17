Backstage Update On Megan Bayne’s Status With AEW

Megan Bayne returned to AEW on this past Wednesday night’s Dynamite Maximum Carnage as part of the inaugural Women’s Gauntlet Match for a shot at the AEW Women’s World Championship at next month’s Grand Slam Australia.

According to Fightful Select, Bayne is under a long-term contract with AEW. Sources even indicated that she remained in the women’s division despite her lengthy absence and her competing in the STARDOM promotion, though sources close to Bayne previously mentioned that she was a free agent.

The report also states that Bayne’s AEW contract will be clarified soon, but it is believed that she has been signed with the company all this time and will now maintain a regular presence on AEW programming moving forward.