Backstage Update On Parker Boudreaux’s Status With AEW

Fightful Select reports that former Mogul Embassy member Parker Boudreaux, who has been out of in-ring action for over a year, is still with AEW. This comes after Boudreaux showed up in AAA and called it his new home.

Despite initially joining The Mogul Embassy with former AEW star Trench, Swerve Strickland, and hip-hop star Rick Ross, Boudreaux has not been internally considered part of the stable, and his affiliation with the group has been removed from the official AEW website for quite some time now.