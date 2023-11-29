Backstage Update On Ronda Rousey’s Status With AEW/ROH

As previously reported by PWMania.com, former WWE star Ronda Rousey made a suprise appearance for All Elite Wrestling/ROH immediately following the episode of AEW Rampage in Inglewood, California earlier this month. She teamed up with Marina Shafir to face Billie Starkz and current ROH Women’s World Champion Athena in a tag team match.

It was also reported at the time that Rousey verbally agreed with AEW to compete in the match and that AEW/ROH are eager to have her back and the decision to have the match air on ROH TV was made to increase HonorClub subscriptions.

According to PWInsider.com, there are currently no talks between Rousey and the promotion nor is the former WWE star looking to be in the pro wrestling industry for her short-term future as she is instead focused on putting her family first, then promoting her memoir “Our Fight,” which will be released in April 2024.