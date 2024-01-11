Backstage Update On Sting’s Retirement Match At AEW Revolution

After a confrontation between the four men on Wednesday night’s Dynamite, Sting is scheduled to retire at AEW Revolution in Greensboro, North Carolina. He intends to team up with Darby Allin to take on The Young Bucks.

AEW brought in Ric Flair, who is affiliated with them and sits at ringside for their bouts. AEW has not confirmed the tag team match, but all signs point to it. Young Bucks also debuted a new look in their return, sporting mustaches.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Sting has had a significant influence on his retirement match, and he prefers to continue doing tag team matches rather than singles matches.

As of several weeks ago, the match was actively planned, and Sting was on board. Tony Khan has been quoted as saying that giving Sting a good send-off is very important to him, and that he will do whatever Sting wants ahead of his retirement as long as the company can.

According to Fightful, “Flair hasn’t been considered for any in-ring performing but has been actively pushing to do more physical spots.” It was also stated that Young Bucks had long planned for a change in presentation.

Flair retired from professional wrestling in 2022 and has stated that he is done in the ring.