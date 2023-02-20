Backstage Update on Triple H Reportedly Being ‘Underwhelmed’ by Stars He Re-Signed

As PWMania.com previously reported, it was said in December that Triple H was “underwhelmed” by a number of the talent who were rehired following Vince McMahon’s resignation as Chairman and CEO of the company. During that time, Triple H brought back several talents who had been let go by WWE in 2021 and 2022. Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Hit Row, Bronson Reed, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, and many others were among them.

Since taking over the creative side of the WWE product, Triple H has brought back more than a dozen talents. The rumor that Triple H was underwhelmed by many of the returns has been updated by Fightful Select. According to the update, if the rumor is true, WWE sources are currently downplaying it.

According to the initial rumor from WrestleVotes, Triple H was “underwhelmed” by some of the talents he believes have “underperformed” since returning to WWE. One source told Fightful Select that they would never expect Triple H to say anything like this out loud, even if he did believe it to be true.

Furthermore, a member of the creative team reportedly told Fightful that none of WWE’s recent returns were expected to rocket to the top of the card. Another source said to be familiar with the situation claimed that Triple H sought to bring back many of these talents to add depth to the Raw and SmackDown rosters, which was reflected in the return of numerous talents. WWE sources also noted that the returns were a long-term strategy because they want each act to get a little more exposure whenever WWE returns to a particular arena.

According to Fightful, several of the recently re-signed talents were also informed that adding roster depth was the primary reason they were brought back. The issue of roster depth was reportedly brought to the creative team when Triple H assumed control of the company’s creative side, as Raw and SmackDown shows were becoming repetitive.

After Elimination Chamber, another source said that returned Superstars such as Johnny Gargano and Bronson Reed got the chance to show “their value when given an opportunity.” During Saturday night’s post-show press conference for WWE Elimination Chamber, Triple H praised Reed’s work.