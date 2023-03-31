Backstage Updates On The Hell In A Cell At WrestleMania 39 And Rey Mysterio vs. Dominick

– As PWMania.com previously reported and confirmed in today’s WrestleMania 39 set reveal video, the Hell In a Cell structure brought to Los Angeles for “The Demon” Finn Balor vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge is the classic black cage, not the red version that has been used in recent years. Hell In a Cell will take place on WrestleMania 39’s Night 2.

– On Night 1 of WrestleMania 39, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio will face his son Dominik Mysterio. There was a pitch to have Legado del Fantasma and The Judgment Day participate in the match at some point, but there has been no word on whether or not they will.