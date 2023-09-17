Baron Corbin On Drew McIntyre Kicking Out Of His End Of Days

WWE Superstar Baron Corbin, who has been in NXT for the past number of weeks, spoke with Fightful on a number of topics including how Drew McIntyre kicked out of his End Of Days finisher and went on to defeat him in a grudge match. Corbin also talked about how it was not his call for McIntyre to kick out of his move and that he was not happy it happened.

Corbin then said he is not making a huge fuss about it, but he did fight for the End of Days to be protected for a long time and he has done basically everything the WWE has ever asked of him and that includes playing characters others would have had difficulty playing.

The entire interview will be available here.