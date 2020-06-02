Batista Calls Jaxson Ryker A ‘Sorry Ass Motherf**ker’

On Monday night, Jaxson Ryker of The Forgotten Sons showed his support for U.S. President Donald Trump with the following tweet:

Snitch-tagging done right — Will (@keepingkayfabe) June 2, 2020

In addition to getting backlash from fans, Dave Batista (after being snitch tagged) gave his thoughts without mentioning Ryker by name:

I’ll pass. I don’t let ignorant motherfuckers get in my pocket. https://t.co/sYyiMYtHeR — Super Duper Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) June 2, 2020