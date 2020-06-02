Batista Calls Jaxson Ryker A ‘Sorry Ass Motherf**ker’

On Monday night, Jaxson Ryker of The Forgotten Sons showed his support for U.S. President Donald Trump with the following tweet:
Snitch-tagging done right
— Will (@keepingkayfabe) June 2, 2020
In addition to getting backlash from fans, Dave Batista (after being snitch tagged) gave his thoughts without mentioning Ryker by name:
I’ll pass. I don’t let ignorant motherfuckers get in my pocket. https://t.co/sYyiMYtHeR
— Super Duper Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) June 2, 2020
I’m just keeping him nameless because he’s a sorry ass motherfucker who I refuse to let ride my coattails. He gets no love from me. He gets no rub from me. And if he would like to discuss it in person we have enough mutual acquaintances that he will be able to find me easily. https://t.co/IW25S376L4
— Super Duper Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) June 2, 2020