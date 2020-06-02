Several WWE Superstars Unhappy With Jaxson Ryker’s Pro-Trump Tweet

On Monday night, Jaxson Ryker of The Forgotten Sons showed his support for U.S. President Donald Trump on Twitter.

In addition to Dave Batista, several current WWE stars have publicly expressed their unhappiness about Ryker’s tweet:

I’m thankful you posted this because I’m now aware of what you stand for. When black brothers and sisters are crying, you praise someone that refuses to acknowledge their hurt. https://t.co/O4xm5L3Rpl — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) June 2, 2020

The freedom you speak of entitles you to speak your mind all you want. I’m not here to argue that. I just really need to tell you that I think you pushing your shitty wrestling catchphrase as all of this is happening is absolutely fucking pathetic. Good night. https://t.co/d34xdOXZr6 — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) June 2, 2020

I get you’re a “bad guy” on tv. And I’m HOPING that’s all this is. Even then, that ain’t it. But if this is actually your true thoughts – I’ll be really sad, man. 😔 https://t.co/9unml5rsiY — Pretty Ricky (@KingRicochet) June 2, 2020