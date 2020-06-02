Steve Cutler Addresses Jaxson Ryker’s Pro-Trump Tweet, Wesley Blake Comments

As PWMania.com previously reported, Jaxson Ryker of The Forgotten Sons showed his support for U.S. President Donald Trump on Twitter. Dave Batista and several current WWE stars including Kevin Owens have publicly expressed their unhappiness about Ryker’s tweet.

One of Ryker’s partner in the group, Steve Cutler, addressed Ryker’s comments:

It shouldn’t matter your race or however you identify, we are ALL human beings and ALL deserve to be equal. #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd — Steve Cutler (@SteveCutlerWWE) June 2, 2020

Wesley Blake did not directly address Ryker’s comments but made a general statement about George Floyd: