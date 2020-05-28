Batista Issues Statement Regarding George Floyd’s Death

Dave Batista issued a video statement on Instagram regarding the death of George Floyd. Floyd was a black man who died after being handcuffed and pinned to the ground by a white police officer’s knee and the incident has made national headlines. Here is an except of what Batista said:

“Everybody in America should have a problem with this. Every white person, every black person, every brown person, every yellow person. Every human being should have an issue with this. This man was murdered by this police officer…if you’re not speaking up and saying that you’re not okay with this, this shit’s gonna continue to happen. And if you’re not speaking out against this, then you’re a part of the problem, and you’re letting this happen. Because until we all get together and stand up and say we’re not okay with this shit, it’s gonna continue to happen.”