Bayley Comments on Sasha Banks’ Recent Car Break-In Incident

Bayley has spoken out about Sasha Banks’ recent car break-in in Oakland, California, which occurred last month.

Banks, who is currently on hiatus from WWE after walking out from the company earlier this year with Naomi and is expected to return to the company, stated in a video that she had only been in Oakland for ‘five minutes’ prior to the break-in.

The following is what Bayley had to say about the incident while she was peaking on In The Kliq:

“She was here for some work stuff… She was warned that something could happen. was optimistic about it. I was like, ‘You’ll be fine.’ Luckily, it wasn’t anything important, but it still sucks, ya know? Just to have to deal with a rental car freaking having a cracked window and insurance and all that stuff.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below: