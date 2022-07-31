Bayley Returns at WWE SummerSlam, Forms Faction with Io Shirai and Dakota Kai

Becky Lynch came up short when she challenged WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair for the title at SummerSlam.

Belair retained the title. Io Shirai, Bayley, and Dakota Kai returned after the match to form a group. Before leaving the ring together, they locked eyes with Lynch and Belair.

The company had let Kai go in April. As her contract was slated to end the following month, Shirai reportedly left WWE, while Bayley had been sidelined since last July due to an ACL tear.

Here are some clips and photos from their return: