On tap for tonight's WWE SummerSlam 2022 pay-per-view is Logan Paul vs. The Miz, Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's title, Bobby Lashley vs. Theory for the WWE U.S. title, Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin, The Mysterio's vs. The Judgment Day in a no disqualification showdown, The Street Profits vs. The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag-Team titles, Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's title and the highly-anticipated Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar II bout for the Undisputed WWE title.

WWE SummerSlam results, July 30, 2022

WWE SUMMERSLAM KICKOFF SHOW RESULTS (7/30/2022)

It’s that time of year again!

Along with the increasingly hot and humid weather in most parts of North America and other areas of the globe, the world of pro wrestling and sports entertainment also heats up with the 35th annual WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view, which gets underway now with the start of the Kickoff Show.

The pre-show stream is now live as the camera slowly zooms in on the Kickoff Show panel, which features Kayla Braxton and the rest of the crew, which she immediately introduces.

The gang are seated just outside Nissan Stadium, the site of tonight’s WWE SummerSlam 2022 pay-per-view. Braxton introduces fellow panelists, Jerry “The King” Lawler, Booker T, Kevin Patrick and DJ Peter Rosenberg.

We hear the small crowd standing around in the background making some noise now as Lawler brings up the increasing heat issues throughout many parts of the globe here in the second half of 2022.

Now that the opening statements and introductions are in the rear-view mirror, the gang begins running down some of the scheduled action on tap for the WWE Universe at tonight’s SummerSlam 2022 pay-per-view. As they mention some of the matches on the lineup for the special event, we see the official match graphics flash across the screen.

Braxton sends things over to Matt Camp of WWE’s The Bump, who is standing by in the WWE SummerSlam Fan Zone. He asks some of the younger fans in arms-reach who and what they are most excited to see here at tonight’s big event.

Now we shoot back to the pre-show panel, who begin to talk about the Raw Women’s Champion showdown scheduled for tonight between Becky Lynch and current title=holder Bianca Belair.

On that note, the panelists send things over to the first of many elaborate pre-match video packages to tell the stories leading up to a given bout on the card this evening. Once the package wraps up, we return to the pre-show panel where the crew gives their respective thoughts on the Belair-Lynch title showdown.

From there, Braxton shifts gears and begins talking about the Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin bout scheduled for the show tonight and then we are sent to our second in-depth video package looking at the journey these two have been on leading into their grudge match here this evening in Nashville, TN.

We return to the panel after the package wraps up and then the gang gives their thoughts on the McAfee-Corbin bout before sending us to a Kevin Owens video package and after that, an in-depth look at the events leading up to the Logan Paul vs. The Miz showdown here at WWE SummerSlam 2022.

The panelists check back in and we get a special guest in the form of Greg Miller, the host of the new WWE original series, WWE: This Is Awesome. He banters back-and-forth with the rest of the panelists and then the gang sounds off on the Paul-Miz grudge match.

After they wrap up their discussion, we shift gears and start to get an in-depth look at the events that led up to tonight’s SmackDown Women’s Championship showdown between Liv Morgan and former title-holder “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey.

This continues for the last ten or so minutes of the SummerSlam Kickoff Show and then the pre-show wraps up with predictions on some of the featured matches on tonight’s card.

The panelists then wrap things up and send us off the air, as it is now time to switch gears and get ready for the start of the main pay-per-view card of the 35th annual WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view.

We shift gears from the Kickoff Show to the cold open video package to get the actual pay-per-view main card for the 35th annual WWE SummerSlam special event off-and-running.

From there, we shoot inside the massive Nissan Stadium where a jam-packed venue filled with tens of thousands of enthusiastic, passionate members of the WWE Universe make a ton of noise as the SummerSlam theme song plays, the commentators welcome us to the show and we head down to the ring for our opening contest.

WWE SUMMERSLAM RESULTS (7/30/2022)

Raw Women’s Championship action kicks things off inside the squared circle this evening, as it’s time to get “The Biggest Party of the Summer” underway.

Raw Women’s Championship

Bianca Belair (C) vs. Becky Lynch

With that said, we hear the familiar sounds of Becky Lynch’s theme song as “Big Time Becks” emerges from the back and begins making her way down to the ring for our first match of the main card here at SummerSlam.

She settles inside the ring, as does her opponent, the reigning and defending Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. “The EST of WWE” and “Big Time Becks” both look ready to get this party started. The referee calls for the bell and we’re officially off-and-running.

We see some solid back-and-forth action from Belair and Lynch in the early goings. Within the first couple of minutes of the bout, we see it spill out to the floor where Lynch drives Belair shoulder-first into the steel ring barricade. She follows that up with a big leg drop before bringing the action back into the ring where she now enjoys a comfortable offensive lead.

“The Man” quickly hits an excellent Exploder Suplex once the bout returns inside the ring. She continues to capitalize on her growing offensive lead over the title-holder here in the first of many title matches scheduled for tonight’s show.

Lynch remains in the offensive driver’s seat for the next couple of minutes until she goes for a high spot that backfires, as she leaps off the top-rope looking to connect with a flying cross-body, only for Belair to move out of the way. As a result, Lynch crashes and burns.

It isn’t much longer later when we see “The EST of WWE” show why she is the top dog in the Raw women’s division, as she starts to put togrether a nice run of offense that includes a brutal KOD on the floor and culminates with her ultimately hitting an Avalanche Spanish Fly before hitting another KOD for the pin fall victory. With the win, Belair retains her Raw Women’s Championship.

Once the match wraps up, we see the trio of Bayley, Io Shirai and Dakota Kai make their way down to the ring. The three look to ambush Belair with a sneak-attack from behind, however “The EST of WWE” gets some help from an unexpected source as Becky Lynch ends up coming to her aid and preventing her from a post-match beat down.

Winner and STILL Raw Women’s Champion: Bianca Belair

The action continues here at WWE SummerSlam as we now get ready for our second PPV match of the evening, as we head back down to the ring after the video package airs telling the story of events leading up to tonight’s grudge match showdown between former WrestleMania tag-team partners turned bitter-rivals.

Logan Paul goes one-on-one against The Miz — NEXT!

Logan Paul vs. The Miz

We shoot back live inside Nissan Stadum and the two each make their respective ring entrances. With both guys settled into the squared circle, the bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this one.