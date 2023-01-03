Bayley Will Be in Japan to Support Sasha Banks at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17

Bayley is reportedly on her way to Japan to support Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) in her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17.

According to a new report from PWInsider, Bayley will be in Tokyo, Japan this Wednesday to support her longtime friend and on-screen rival at the Wrestle Kingdom 17 event.

Bayley is clearly under contract with WWE and will most likely not be seen on camera, but word from within WWE is that she will be present. It couldn’t be confirmed whether or not WWE sent Bayley to the show, but it’s entirely possible, if not likely, that she’s traveling to Japan on her own to support Banks.

We reported earlier this week that Naomi (Trinity Fatu) would be in Tokyo this week to support Banks. Naomi has yet to be seen, but as PWMania.com previously reported, she has confirmed that she is currently in Tokyo. One of her posts includes a video of her and Banks looking for edible insects. According to NJPW sources, they did not bring Naomi over.

Naomi and Banks have been away from WWE since walking out of a RAW taping in mid-May due to creative differences, despite being the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions at the time. While both are still on the WWE roster, Banks is expected to be a free agent as of January 1. Naomi was reported to be negotiating a new WWE contract a few months ago, but there has been no solid update since then.

Banks is rumored to face IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on Wednesday at the Tokyo Dome, possibly after KAIRI defends her title against Tam Nakano.