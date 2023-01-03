Naomi Arrives in Japan Ahead of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 (Photo)

Former WWE SmackDown Women’s and Women’s Tag Team Champion Naomi, real name Trinity Fatu has confirmed via Instagram Stories that she is in Tokyo, Japan, ahead of Wednesday’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event from the Tokyo Dome.

Naomi was expected to be in Japan seeing as Mercedes Varnado, formerly known as Sasha Banks, is scheduled to appear at the Wrestle Kingdom 17 event.

It’s unclear whether Naomi will appear on the show or simply support her friend. Naomi’s WWE status is unknown after Banks negotiated her release from the company.

Naomi and Banks left WWE in May of last year due to creative differences. If Naomi does appear at Wrestle Kingdom, it means she has received her WWE release.

She posted the following on Instagram: