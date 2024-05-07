Stormy Daniels Mentions WWE While Testifying About Alleged Sex With Donald Trump

Stormy Daniels, an adult film star, testified in Trump’s hush money trial on May 7, 2024, about having sex with former US President Donald Trump. Trump has been accused of falsifying business records to conceal hush money payments to Daniels, who claims she had an affair with him. Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges and denied her allegations.

Tyler McBrien of Lawfare reported on the proceedings, mentioning WWE during Daniels’ testimony.

“Daniels says it sort of clicked for Trump that adult film stars are like athletes and performers, so then they spoke about WWE and wrestling, and about how Trump was friends with the owner, Vince McMahon. Trump was involved in a WWE scenario—if he ‘lost,’ McMahon would get to shave his head, and Donald Trump has always been very famous for his ‘do,’ she says. She asked what he’s gonna do if he loses, because ‘You do not have the head design to be without hair.’”

CNN’s coverage noted the following:

“Daniels laughs on the stand, recalling comparing the adult film industry to wrestling. Like WWE, she says, ‘it’s real but it’s not.’”