Backstage News On WWE King & Queen Of The Ring Tournament Matches

The WWE King & Queen of the Ring tournament began Monday night on Raw, with Jey Uso defeating Finn Balor and Ilja Dragunov defeating Ricochet. Also on the show, Gunther defeated Sheamus.

SJY, Lyra Valkyria, and Zoey Stark advanced to the Quarterfinals of Queen of the Ring on Raw. Sky will face the winner of Shayna Baszler vs. Zelina Vega, while Stark will face Valkyria next week.

Gunther will face either Kofi Kingston or Rey Mysterio next week, while Ilja Draguno will face Jey Uso, as WWE previously announced Kingston vs. Mysterio in the King of the Ring tournament would take place at a house show this weekend. Also scheduled for this weekend is Vega vs. Baszler.

SmackDown’s first-round King of the Ring matches feature AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton, Baron Corbin vs. Carmelo Hayes, LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar, and Bobby Lashley vs. Tama Tonga.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select stated that “participants for at least one of the matches that got moved off of Raw found out the day of.” It was also stated that “there wasn’t enough time between now and the PLE on May 25” for the Mysterio vs. Kingston and Vega vs. Baszler matches to take place on television, so WWE moved them to live events.