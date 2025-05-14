Rhea Ripley Calls Out Hypocrisy Among Women’s Wrestling Fans

Former WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley took to Twitter/X this week to deliver a scathing message aimed at what she sees as hypocrisy within certain segments of the women’s wrestling fanbase.

Ripley shared a strongly-worded post pointing out the contradiction between fans claiming to support women’s wrestling while simultaneously tearing down the women in it.

“Women’s wrestling fan

– ‘women deserve better’

(Same breath)

– ‘she’s sleeping with her boss that’s why she’s where she is’

– ‘She should retire’

– ‘She doesn’t deserve it’

– ‘She’s handed everything and never worked for anything’

– ‘I hope she gets injured’

YOU guys are the real reason it’s so difficult to be taken seriously as a women’s wrestler. If YOU put as much effort into your own miserable lives as you put into degrading successful women, then maybe you would accomplish something yourself.”

Ripley, who recently vacated her championship due to injury, has been open about the pressures and criticism female talent face, both in and out of the ring. Her post quickly gained traction online, with many fellow wrestlers and fans showing support for her message.

Women’s wrestling fan

– “women deserve better” (Same breath) – “she’s sleeping with her boss that’s why she’s where she is”

– “She should retire”

– “She doesn’t deserve it”

– “She’s handed everything and never worked for anything”

– “I hope she gets injured” YOU guys are… — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) May 14, 2025

The Judgment Day powerhouse remains one of WWE’s most popular and outspoken stars. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more on Rhea Ripley’s recovery and her eventual return to action.