WWE Changes RAW Schedule Ahead Of October International Tour

The upcoming WWE Monday Night RAW in Raleigh, North Carolina, on September 29, 2025, will now begin earlier than originally scheduled.

Ticketmaster has updated the official start time to 6:30 PM local time.

This adjustment has sparked speculation that the Netflix RAW broadcast may also go live an hour earlier that evening, and that WWE could be planning a double TV taping in Raleigh to ease the company’s packed October travel schedule.

Normally, doors for a RAW event open 30–60 minutes prior to the live broadcast, with fans in attendance treated to dark matches and tapings for WWE Main Event. The new 6:30 PM start time could signal a 7:00 PM RAW broadcast, instead of its traditional slot.

An earlier start would also create room for WWE to tape an additional show in advance. With a grueling October international schedule looming, the company could be looking to get ahead.

Here’s what the immediate lineup looks like:

October 3 – WWE SmackDown

October 6 – Monday Night RAW in Dallas, Texas

October 10 – WWE SmackDown live from Perth, Australia

October 11 – Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in Perth

October 13 – Monday Night RAW in Perth

As of now, WWE has not officially confirmed any broadcast changes or a double taping, but the Ticketmaster update is the first sign that September 29 in Raleigh may not be a standard episode of RAW.