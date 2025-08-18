Spoilers: WWE Main Event Taping Results For 8/23/2025

WWE Main Event matches were taped inside Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. on Monday night prior to WWE Raw on Netflix.

Featured below are quick match spoilers from the taping:

* The War Raiders defeated The Creed Brothers

* El Grande Americano beat Cruz Del Toro

Things switched over to the live episode of WWE Raw on Netflix after that.

WWE Main Event is available to U.S. audiences every Saturday on Peacock. The show also airs internationally, with new episodes available for free on WWE’s official YouTube channel every Saturday.