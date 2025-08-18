Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Announced For WWE Clash In Paris

WWE has announced a new match for the upcoming WWE Clash In Paris premium live event.

On this week’s live episode of WWE Raw, Rusev and Sheamus once again were involved in a wild pull-apart brawl behind-the-scenes.

This time, WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce arrived to the scene and announced that they will finish things off once and for all in a “Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match” at WWE Clash In Paris.

WWE Clash In Paris is scheduled to take place on August 31, 2025.