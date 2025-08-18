Kevin Nash Responds To Bret Hart’s WWE SummerSlam Claims

On the latest episode of his Kliq This podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash addressed comments made by fellow Hall of Famer Bret Hart regarding alleged preferential treatment at WWE SummerSlam.

Hart, in a recent interview, expressed frustration about not being given a seat at the event.

He specifically referenced Nash, suggesting that Nash had secured a spot while he was left out. Co-host Sean Oliver recapped Hart’s quote on the podcast: “I went to SummerSlam… They told me that they wanted me to be in the crowd. And then they told me, once I got there, they didn’t have any seat for me, but I noticed Kevin Nash got a seat.”

The mention of Nash by name fueled speculation that his friendship with Paul “Triple H” Levesque might have been a factor.

Nash, however, was quick to set the record straight. “Well, number one, I didn’t go to the show because I knew I didn’t have a seat… My whole thing was, I [did] a signing inside the arena, inside MetLife. So I did a signing, you know, at like 1:30 till three o’clock or something like that.”

Nash revealed that after hearing Hart’s comments, he personally reached out to him to clear the air. “I actually called Bret today,” Nash said.

The former WWE Champion also explained why he avoids attending WWE events as a spectator, citing a negative past experience. “I stopped going after they put me in a fucking box, and the monitor in the box didn’t work, and the ring was so fucking small and we were so far away that we had to watch, like, look up and watch the fucking Tron, like, with no fucking announcing… It’s bad enough to fucking have to watch fucking wrestling without fucking being able to fucking fast forward through shit, let alone no fucking announcing and volume.”

Nash wrapped up by clarifying his role at SummerSlam and speculating why Hart invoked his name. “My presence [at MetLife Stadium] was strictly for a signing. I wasn’t there as a guest of WWE. I guess my name got brought up because it would be, ‘Oh, Triple H’s buddy fucking got a seat.’”

Check out the complete podcast below: