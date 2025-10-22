Updated Lineup For This Weekend’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc

After last night’s episode of WWE NXT, the company has announced an updated lineup for this weekend’s NXT Halloween Havoc premium live event (PLE).

ZARIA will defend the WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship against “The Glamour” Blake Monroe. Additionally, “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans and TNA X-Division Champion “The Youngest In Charge” Leon Slater will face Mr. Iguana and La Parka in a tag team match.

Other matches previously announced include WWE NXT Champion “Absolute” Ricky Saints defending his title against Trick Williams and Fatal Influence’s WWE NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne defending her title against The Culling’s Tatum Paxley.

In a Day of the Dead Match, WWE NXT North American Champion “All Ego” Ethan Page will defend his title against AAA Latin American Champion El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr.

Furthermore, WWE NXT and TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) will defend their WWE NXT Tag Team Titles against DarkState (Dion Lennox and Osiris Griffin).

WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2025 will take place on Saturday, October 25, at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona.