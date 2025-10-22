WWE Programming On Netflix To Include Ads In All International Markets

BodySlam+ reports that WWE Monday Night RAW and other WWE programming on Netflix will soon feature advertisements in all international markets.

Netflix has begun the process of gradually rolling out ads for RAW and other WWE TV shows. If ads aren’t appearing on the shows just yet, they likely will be soon.

WWE Vice President and Line Producer Brian Fadem mentioned in an interview with the Sports Business Journal that fans watching RAW internationally would initially see no ad breaks during the show. However, in recent weeks, several international markets have started to notice that ad breaks have begun to be integrated into the broadcast.

RAW started airing live weekly on Netflix in January. Additionally, WWE’s Premium Live Events (PLE) began airing on ESPN’s new app service in September with WrestlePalooza. Netflix has become the streaming home for WWE programming overseas, which includes weekly episodes of RAW, SmackDown, and NXT.

The platform also carries the WWE archive of classic content. In the U.S., NBCUniversal and Peacock still hold the streaming library rights for WWE content.