Lilian Garcia Signs New Two-Year Contract Extension With WWE

Legendary WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia has officially signed a new two-year contract extension with WWE, confirming that she will continue her role with the company through late 2027.

The news marks exactly one year since Garcia’s celebrated return to WWE television.

Garcia shared the announcement on Instagram, expressing gratitude to the WWE Universe and reflecting on her career resurgence. “Exactly 1 year ago today, I returned to my home – the @wwe. What an incredible year it has been being able to announce shows on Raw, SmackDown, NXT, Saturday Night’s Main Event & Worlds Collide!” she wrote.

The longtime WWE personality, known for her iconic voice and musical performances, also highlighted the evolution of her role. “In fact, being able to continue to also sing and now announce in Spanish has been such an added treat!!” Garcia noted.

She then confirmed that the new contract was finalized this week, sharing her excitement about extending her WWE journey. “Which is why I am so excited to announce that just yesterday, I signed on for another TWO YEARS with WWE!!!! 🤗 When I say ‘I’ll Be Ur Girl Til The End Of The World’ I mean it!”

Garcia originally returned to the company in October 2024, replacing Samantha Irvin as Raw’s ring announcer. After completing a full-time run on Raw and SmackDown, she transitioned to a special events role, appearing at Saturday Night’s Main Event, Worlds Collide, and other major WWE broadcasts.

Her continued presence ensures fans will keep hearing one of the most beloved voices in WWE history for years to come.