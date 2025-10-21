Braun Strowman Details Neck Injury That Nearly Ended His WWE Career

Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman has revealed details about a serious neck injury that nearly ended his in-ring career — an experience that ultimately inspired his new television show, Everything on the Menu with Braun Strowman. The series premieres this Friday at 10 PM EST on USA Network, immediately following Friday Night SmackDown.

Appearing on TMZ Inside The Ring, Strowman recounted how the 2023 injury occurred during a match with Otis, leaving him temporarily paralyzed in the ring.

“In 2023, I had that really bad neck injury in the ring where I pinched my spine and both my arms went limp, and I was paralyzed for about three seconds during the match. You watch that match with Otis, you can see it happen,” he recalled.

The symptoms continued after the match, with Strowman realizing the seriousness of the situation. “I go to take off. I’m really weeble wobbling. I give the rest of the match. And while I’m out there in the ring and in the back, it feels like I’m having boiling water poured down my arms, or my fingers would go numb and go to sleep.”

Fearing his wrestling career was over, Strowman sought advice from WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, whose career ended due to a similar neck injury. “I’m literally freaking out, oh my God, my career is over. My day-to-day life’s over. Thankfully, I’m really close with Stone Cold Steve Austin; this injury was really, really similar to the injury that ended his career,” Strowman said. “I called Steve. Talk to Steve a lot. He gave me a lot of reassurance and eased my mind with having the surgery. He’s had great success afterwards, no issues and stuff like that.”

Strowman underwent surgery with full support from WWE. “WWE took great care of me, got me down to Andrews medical, got me patched up. They threw a metal plate, four screws in there.”

During his recovery, the concept for his new food-based show began to form — produced by WWE Studios and designed to show fans a new side of “The Monster Among Men.”

“I’m sitting there realizing, like, how truly blessed my life has been to this point, even if my career in the ring is over and all this other stuff, and having this epiphany, I guess, of how blessed I am, not only with my physical stature, but the ability that I have inside of me of putting smiles on people’s faces.”

The show’s lighthearted premise — ordering every item on a restaurant’s menu — was inspired by Strowman’s real-life eating habits. “I wish I could order everything on the menu,” he joked.

Everything on the Menu with Braun Strowman premieres Friday at 10 PM EST on USA Network, right after Friday Night SmackDown.