Jazmyn Nyx Reveals WWE Blocked Love Island Appearance Before Exit

Former WWE star Jazmyn Nyx has opened up about her recent departure from the company, revealing that she declined a new three-year deal due to financial reasons.

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, Nyx said the offer “wasn’t going to cut it financially,” despite her desire to remain with WWE.

“I wholeheartedly felt like this was going to be my life. I was ready to put in the work and see where my journey took me,” Nyx explained. “But it came down to making a living, and everyone needs to make a living… For me, after my three years and being on TV for two years, I expected there to be some sort of compensation for the work that I put in. It didn’t end up that way and that’s okay.”

According to Nyx, WWE was firm on its proposal and unwilling to renegotiate. “They were not willing to budge from the initial offer,” she said.

Despite parting ways, Nyx emphasized that the decision was amicable, and she remains open to returning to WWE in the future if conditions improve. “No bad blood or anything. It was just okay, I can’t make a living on this and I value myself in this way, which you guys might not yet, but who knows in the future, value goes up, and if they want me back, I would love to go back. But it was just in that time, in that moment, it felt like the right decision for me.”

During the interview, Nyx also revealed that her WWE contract required her to turn down multiple reality television opportunities, including an early offer from Love Island before she had debuted on TV. “I wasn’t on TV yet and I thought that that would be a good route if I went and then came back and they kind of shut that down,” she said.

Later, after establishing herself as a TV performer, Nyx declined further reality offers to focus on wrestling. “A couple of shows reached out after that when I was Jazmyn, and obviously I turned those down myself because I’m in a different position now, I’m on TV, this is my life, I want to succeed in what I’m doing now.”

Looking ahead, Nyx plans to remain active in wrestling while also pursuing social media and entertainment projects that were previously off-limits under her WWE contract. “I obviously would continue wrestling if there are other opportunities there, and I probably will, I just don’t know where and when and how. I’m just still making my way.”