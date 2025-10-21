Ridge Holland Gives Update On Injury Status In New Video

Ridge Holland checked in on social media on Tuesday with an update on his injury status after undergoing surgery.

The former WWE Superstar, who was included in the multiple WWE releases just over a week ago, shared a video on Instagram informing fans of his injury status.

“So, just a bit of an update,” he stated in the video (see below). “Next Tuesday, I’ve got to go to Birmingham, Alabama to have the cast off, [get] some more X-Rays to make sure that the foot is all good.”

He added, “And we can go to partial weight bearing. The kicker is that prior to the foot, I had a neck injury that was going to get imaging for. I got imaging for that post-foot surgery and I’m going to Birmingham to see the neck specialist.”

Check out the complete video below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.