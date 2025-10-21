Braun Strowman Says WWE Missed Out By Not Letting Him Be Himself

Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman has opened up about his 2025 WWE departure and shared his belief that the company missed a major opportunity by not allowing him to fully express his real-life personality. Strowman is now embracing his authentic self, Adam Scherr, as the host of his new TV series, Everything on the Menu with Braun Strowman.

Speaking with TMZ Inside The Ring, the former Universal Champion reflected on his creative frustrations in WWE and how his new show gives him a platform to display who he truly is.

“This is the first time in my life I’ve had a major platform where I get to be Adam Scherr, the man behind the monster, and that’s what’s so special to me,” Strowman said. “If WWE would have ever just let me be me, I would have ruled the world.”

Strowman noted that he always gave his best with the material provided but felt ready to evolve beyond the “Monster Among Men” character.

“I did my best I could with what they gave me every week. I like to think I changed what it meant to be a big man in the wrestling business, and now here I am with another opportunity in life to go out here and prove naysayers wrong.”

Known for his immense size and background in strongman competitions, Strowman (who weighs around 350 pounds) joked about his legendary appetite, comparing it to The Rock’s famously large cheat meals.

“I make The Rock’s cheat meals look like he’s going to freaking buy a salad,” he laughed.

Strowman also admitted that he hasn’t watched WWE since leaving the company earlier this year, explaining that the break was much needed.

“I’ll be honest with you, I haven’t watched an ounce of WWE since I left. No idea what’s going on. My life has been so busy, and I honestly needed a little bit of a break,” he said.

While acknowledging that his WWE exit didn’t happen on the best terms, he expressed deep gratitude for what the company gave him.

“Things didn’t end how I wanted it to with the company, but that’s business. WWE gave me an opportunity at life that I could have never imagined having. I was homeless 12 years ago. I have a house in Wisconsin. I have a house in Florida. I’m 900 feet in the air in the biggest one I’ve ever seen in New York City. Talking to you guys about my own television network. Life’s good, baby.”

Everything on the Menu with Braun Strowman is set to premiere this Friday at 10 PM EST on USA Network, airing immediately after Friday Night SmackDown.