Samantha Irvin Confirms One Year Left On Her WWE Non-Compete Clause

Former WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin has shared an update marking the one-year anniversary of her departure from the company, confirming that she still has one year remaining on her non-compete clause — strongly suggesting a future return to the wrestling world.

Irvin unexpectedly exited her role as the WWE RAW ring announcer on October 21, 2024, ending a memorable run that made her one of the most recognizable voices in WWE. Her departure led to the return of Lilian Garcia, who filled in as RAW’s full-time ring announcer until March 2025 and continues to appear for special events.

In a heartfelt post on social media, Irvin reflected on her WWE journey and clarified ongoing speculation about her exit.

“One year down, one year left on my non-compete! Can’t wait. I hope you enjoy my songs in the meantime and look back on all the memories as fondly as I do! Love & miss you all and remember — I NEVER left FOR music, I am music. Hope to see you soon…,” Irvin wrote.

The message addressed long-standing fan theories that her WWE departure was driven by a desire to focus exclusively on her music career.

Since leaving WWE, Irvin has fully embraced her musical roots, releasing her debut solo single “Make Me” in February 2025, followed by the music video for “Shawty Wanna” in April.

Known for her powerful voice and dynamic presence, Irvin earned widespread praise for her distinctive ring introductions and connection with both fans and performers. With her non-compete nearing its end, anticipation is building for what could be a highly anticipated return to the wrestling industry in late 2026.