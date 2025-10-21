Reason Revealed Why Xavier Woods And Erik Missed WWE RAW Battle Royal

Two WWE RAW tag team stars — Xavier Woods and Erik — were noticeably absent from the World Heavyweight Championship No. 1 Contender’s Battle Royal on the October 20 episode of RAW in Sacramento, California. Their absences were due to previously scheduled vacations, according to a new report.

Both of their tag team partners — Kofi Kingston of The New Day and Ivar of The War Raiders — competed in the match, which was ultimately won by Jey Uso.

Bryan Alvarez reported the reason for their absences, telling subscribers:

“Both Erik and Xavier Woods were on scheduled vacations this week, hence them not being in the battle royal.”

Xavier Woods, who has been teaming with Kingston as part of The New Day, was vacationing in Italy during the show. Woods reacted on social media to the news that AJ Styles and Dragon Lee captured the World Tag Team Championship from The Judgment Day earlier that night.

Woods posted a short video reacting to the title change with the caption:

“Y’all somehow fell in love with moments over logic and made us out to be the bad guys. Insane… so glad I’m in Italy right now.”

Meanwhile, Erik — one-half of The War Raiders with Ivar — last wrestled on the October 13 taping of WWE Main Event, where The War Raiders defeated The Creed Brothers.

Woods’ most recent in-ring appearance came at the October 3 SmackDown dark match, where The War Raiders scored a win over The New Day.