Backstage News On Santos Escobar’s Return To WWE TV

Santos Escobar could be making his WWE television return as soon as next Monday’s RAW in Anaheim, California. The news follows weeks of speculation about his future after the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion’s contract expired earlier this month, briefly leaving him a free agent.

According to PWInsider.com, Escobar officially re-signed with WWE within 24 hours of his previous deal expiring. The new contract is said to be a “lucrative” one, agreed upon after WWE management took Escobar’s creative concerns into consideration.

“WWE considered Escobar’s creative concerns and subsequently made Escobar a sizeably larger offer than any of their previous overtures,” PWInsider reported.

Escobar’s last televised appearance came in February, sparking rumors that he was preparing to leave the company due to creative dissatisfaction. When his contract officially expired on October 6, speculation intensified that he could explore opportunities elsewhere.

However, that appears to have been resolved, with PWInsider adding that Escobar is currently slated to be at this Monday’s RAW taping in Anaheim. While not yet confirmed, his presence backstage strongly hints at an imminent on-screen return.

Before joining WWE in 2019, Escobar built a decorated résumé in both Mexico and the U.S. independent scene under the name El Hijo del Fantasma. He gained international recognition as King Cuerno in Lucha Underground before arriving in NXT, where he unmasked and led the Legado Del Fantasma faction.

Escobar held the NXT Cruiserweight Championship for more than 300 days before transitioning to the main roster, where he later turned on Rey Mysterio and reformed Legado Del Fantasma as a heel stable.

If the reports are accurate, next week’s RAW could mark the start of a new chapter for the self-proclaimed Emperor of Lucha Libre.